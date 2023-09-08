Dry weather expected in most parts of country

Dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while humid in plain areas during the next twelve hours.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad and Muzaffarabad twenty-three degree centigrade, Lahore thirty, Karachi twenty-eight, Peshawar twenty-six, Quetta twenty-one, Gilgit fifteen and Murree seventeen degree centigrade.

According to weather forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, hot and dry weather in Srinagar, Jammu, Anatnag and Shopian, partly cloudy and dry in Pulwama and Baramula while partly cloudy chances of rain wind-thundershower in Leh.

Temperature recorded this morning:

Srinagar Sixteen degree centigrade, Jammu twenty-five, Leh nine, Pulwama and Baramula sixteen, Anantnag and Shopian fifteen degree centigrade.