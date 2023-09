ISLAMABAD - The Election Commission of Paki­stan (ECP) received a briefing on the operation of the Result Compilation System and wit­nessed a live demonstration of its functionality. During the briefing and live demonstra­tions, the IT Secretary, and NA­DRA team shared their feedback on the system. The notable par­ticipants in the briefing includ­ed the Secretary of the Election Commission, an Advisor, Spe­cial Secretary, the Head of the Project Management Unit, and other officials.