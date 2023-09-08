Friday, September 08, 2023
Farhan, Dalia lift titles in Quaid Banspati Defence Day Tennis

OUR STAFF REPORT
September 08, 2023
LAHORE - Farhan Mustafa and Dalia Shazim clinched the men’s and ladies titles in the inaugural Quaid BanspatiDefence Day Tennis Tournament that con­cluded at Modern Club Karachi. 

Commissioner Karachi Mu­hammad Iqbal Memon graced the concluding ceremony as chief guest and distributed trophies among the winners and runners-up of various events. Omer Rehan, Chief Executive Maria Edible Oil In­dustries Pvt. Ltd, and Farazur Rehman, President Korangi Association of Trade & Indus­try, were the guests of honor. 

Speaking in front of a size­able crowd, Sheikh Omer Re­han emphasized the need to promote sports other than cricket as well and his organi­zation will continue support­ing tennis in future as well. Farazur Rehman announced Rs 30,000 cash awards for the winners and also announced to hold a tennis tournament in coming months. 

Gulzar Firoz, President Sindh Tennis Association, thanked sponsors, Mod­ernClub, KATA Officials and Commissioner Karachi for their support and gracing the closing ceremony. M Khalid Rehmani, Vice President PTF, announced to hold Shamsi Academy National Juniors Tournament and 11th IC Inter School & Ball Boys Exclusive & Wheelchair Tournament in this month. Zafar Hasan, Vice President KTA and Ahmed Ali Rajpoot also spoke at the clos­ing ceremony. 

In the men’s singles final, Farhan Mustafa beat Baqir Ali 8-4 while in the ladies’ sin­gles final, Dalia Shazim beat Aimen Haris 8-0. In the men’s doubles final, Baqir/Mahateer beat Farhan/Zubair 9-7 and in 45 plus doubles final, Sher Ahmed/Shoaib Anis beat Ja­ved Iqbal/M Iltifat 8-6. 

n the U-15 singles final, Ru­hab Faisal beat Hazik Areejo 4-2, 4-2. In the U-13 singles final, Ismail Aftab beat Ruhab Faisal 4-2, 5-3. In the U-11 singles final, Ansarullah beat Arsh Imran 4-2, 4-2. In the U-8 singles round robin, Azan Imran emerged as a winner while Hanzala claimed run­ner-up position and Dua You­suf finished third.

