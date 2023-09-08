Farhan, Dalia lift titles in Quaid Banspati Defence Day Tennis

LAHORE - Farhan Mustafa and Dalia Shazim clinched the men’s and ladies titles in the inaugural Quaid BanspatiDefence Day Tennis Tournament that concluded at Modern Club Karachi.
Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon graced the concluding ceremony as chief guest and distributed trophies among the winners and runners-up of various events. Omer Rehan, Chief Executive Maria Edible Oil Industries Pvt. Ltd, and Farazur Rehman, President Korangi Association of Trade & Industry, were the guests of honor.
Speaking in front of a sizeable crowd, Sheikh Omer Rehan emphasized the need to promote sports other than cricket as well and his organization will continue supporting tennis in future as well. Farazur Rehman announced Rs 30,000 cash awards for the winners and also announced to hold a tennis tournament in coming months.
Gulzar Firoz, President Sindh Tennis Association, thanked sponsors, ModernClub, KATA Officials and Commissioner Karachi for their support and gracing the closing ceremony. M Khalid Rehmani, Vice President PTF, announced to hold Shamsi Academy National Juniors Tournament and 11th IC Inter School & Ball Boys Exclusive & Wheelchair Tournament in this month. Zafar Hasan, Vice President KTA and Ahmed Ali Rajpoot also spoke at the closing ceremony.
In the men’s singles final, Farhan Mustafa beat Baqir Ali 8-4 while in the ladies’ singles final, Dalia Shazim beat Aimen Haris 8-0. In the men’s doubles final, Baqir/Mahateer beat Farhan/Zubair 9-7 and in 45 plus doubles final, Sher Ahmed/Shoaib Anis beat Javed Iqbal/M Iltifat 8-6.
n the U-15 singles final, Ruhab Faisal beat Hazik Areejo 4-2, 4-2. In the U-13 singles final, Ismail Aftab beat Ruhab Faisal 4-2, 5-3. In the U-11 singles final, Ansarullah beat Arsh Imran 4-2, 4-2. In the U-8 singles round robin, Azan Imran emerged as a winner while Hanzala claimed runner-up position and Dua Yousuf finished third.