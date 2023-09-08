Favouritism alleged in appointment of lecturers

PESHAWAR - Favouritism has been alleged in the appointment of two lecturers for biotechnology at the Agriculture University, according to sources within the university.
On Thursday, it was revealed that, despite the approval of the syndicate and academic council of the university, two out of five vacancies advertised at the Institute of Biotechnology & Genetic Engineering (IBGE) were filled by candidates with degrees in health biotechnology and bioinformatics, which were considered irrelevant to the positions.
Reports indicate that these subjects were sanctioned by the university syndicate in 2020 and were subsequently endorsed by higher education authorities in 2022. However, the two lecturers possessing degrees in these subjects were hired based on an advertisement published in 2015.
Sources also claim that neither of these candidates underwent a written test for the position. Instead, they were directly invited to participate in demonstrations and interviews, in contrast to other candidates who had previously completed proper written examinations. It has been reported that these two candidates have close familial ties to senior officers within the university administration, raising concerns that university authorities may have violated rules and procedures in their appointments.