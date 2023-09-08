Friday, September 08, 2023
Favouritism alleged in appointment of lecturers

Our Staff Reporter
September 08, 2023
PESHAWAR  -  Favouritism has been alleged in the appoint­ment of two lecturers for biotechnology at the Agriculture University, according to sources within the university. 

On Thursday, it was revealed that, despite the approval of the syndicate and academic council of the university, two out of five vacan­cies advertised at the Institute of Biotechnolo­gy & Genetic Engineering (IBGE) were filled by candidates with degrees in health biotechnol­ogy and bioinformatics, which were consid­ered irrelevant to the positions.

Reports indicate that these subjects were sanctioned by the university syndicate in 2020 and were subsequently endorsed by higher education authorities in 2022. However, the two lecturers possessing degrees in these sub­jects were hired based on an advertisement published in 2015.

Sources also claim that neither of these can­didates underwent a written test for the posi­tion. Instead, they were directly invited to par­ticipate in demonstrations and interviews, in contrast to other candidates who had previ­ously completed proper written examinations. It has been reported that these two candidates have close familial ties to senior officers with­in the university administration, raising con­cerns that university authorities may have violated rules and procedures in their ap­pointments.

Our Staff Reporter

