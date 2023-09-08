Friday, September 08, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

FM Jilani to chair Commonwealth ministerial huddle in London next week

FM Jilani to chair Commonwealth ministerial huddle in London next week
9:46 PM | September 08, 2023
National

Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani will chair the 10th Commonwealth Youth Ministerial Meeting (CYMM) being held in London from Sept 12 to 15. 

The Commonwealth Secretariat is convening the meeting as Pakistan assumes the Chair and plays an active part in setting the agenda ahead of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Summit to be held next year in Samoa, a Foreign Office statement said. 

The theme of the meeting is “Aim Higher: Delivering More for Young People in the Commonwealth”. It aligns with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. While in London, the foreign minister is also expected to meet the participating ministers and high-ranking officials of the Commonwealth. 

Pakistan attaches great importance to the Commonwealth and its flagship Commonwealth Youth Programme which is marking its 50th anniversary. Pakistan is committed to economic empowerment and meaningful engagement of youth, particularly as the Commonwealth and the Pakistan government commemorate 2023 as the “Year of Youth”. 

Australia backs Philippines over claims in South China Sea

Four core areas of education, employment, engagement and environment identified in the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme (PMYP) will be extensively discussed in the upcoming meeting. 

Tags:

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-09-08/Lahore/epaper_img_1694138792.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023