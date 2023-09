Mian Shaukat Ali Lalika, former provincial minister for Ushr and Zakat, on Friday succumbed to injuries he suffered in a road accident.

Shaukat Lalika was critically injured and was receiving medical treatment at a hospital in Lahore.

He met with the accident on way to Islamabad a few days ago. His wife died while he was hospitalised with critical injuries.

The funeral prayers of Lalika will take place tomorrow (Saturday) at 10am, followed by burial at Chak Amir Lalika.