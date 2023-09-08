Governor inaugurates food technology exhibition

LAHORE - Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman inaugurated the three-day International Food Technology (IFTEC), Plastics and Pack exhibition at the Expo Centre, here on Thursday. Addressing the audience, he said promotion of industry and trade was very important for prosperity and development of the country, adding promotion of industry leads to socioeconomic development of the country and also generates employment opportunities. He said organisation of such international exhibitions bade well for bolstering the industry. Appreciating contribution of businessmen to society, the Punjab governor said businesspeople were not only contributing to development of the country by paying taxes, but also through their welfare works. He said that such exhibitions would give an opportunity to people associated with the plastic and packaging industry to expand their businesses.