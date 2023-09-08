Governor inaugurates food technology exhibition

LAHORE - Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman inaugurated the three-day International Food Tech­nology (IFTEC), Plastics and Pack exhibition at the Expo Centre, here on Thursday. Addressing the audi­ence, he said promotion of indus­try and trade was very important for prosperity and development of the country, adding promotion of industry leads to socioeconomic development of the country and also generates employment op­portunities. He said organisation of such international exhibitions bade well for bolstering the indus­try. Appreciating contribution of businessmen to society, the Pun­jab governor said businesspeople were not only contributing to de­velopment of the country by pay­ing taxes, but also through their welfare works. He said that such exhibitions would give an opportu­nity to people associated with the plastic and packaging industry to expand their businesses.