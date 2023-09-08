Friday, September 08, 2023
Gradual discharge of water from fully-packed Mangla dam begins

APP
September 08, 2023
MIRPUR (AJK)   -   The gradual discharge of water from the currently fully-packed country’s largest Mangla dam began on Thursday. After about a week-long pause only 0.25 feet of water was dis­charged 2nd success day from the country’s larg­est fully packed Mangla Dam reservoir since full impounding this season to the stipulated maximum level of 1242 feet, official sources said. Mangla Dam stands biggest reservoir in terms of water storage in the country, was filled to its maximum conservation capacity of 1242 feet, on August 17, official sources told APP. According to me­dia wing of WAPDA, Mangla dam contains a minimum operating level of 1050 feet, a present level of 1241.75 feet, a maximum conserva­tion level of 1242 feet, live storage on Thursday 7.336 MAF as recorded on Friday.

APP

