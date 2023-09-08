Health Card Project revamped to serve disadvantaged persons

PESHAWAR - The Advisor to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Health, Population Welfare, and Labor, Riaz Anwar, has em­phasized that the Health Card Project is not being discontinued; instead, it is being revamped to better serve economically disadvantaged populations.

This critical initiative, aimed at ensuring healthcare access for all, has undergone substantial changes to enhance its sustainability. After six months of metic­ulous deliberation, the Health Department has for­mulated a proposal for the sustainable future of the Sehat Card, which received approval during the 10th Meeting of the Cabinet.