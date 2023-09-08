IHC sends Islamabad DC, 3 cops to jail in contempt case

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday indicted Deputy Com­missioner (DC) Irfan Nawaz Memon, Senior Superintendent of Po­lice (SSP Operations) Jameel Zafar and two others in a contempt case related to pro­longed detention of PTI leaders Shehryar Khan Afridi and Shandana Gulzar under the Main­tenance of Public Order (MPO) Ordinance.

A single bench of IHC comprising Justice Babar Sattar conduct­ed hearing of the case and also indicted SP Fa­rooq Buttar and Station House Officer (SHO) of Margalla Police Station Nasir Manzoor in the same case.

Justice Sattar started the contempt of court proceedings against the DC Islamabad and SSP Operations ICT with regard to abuse of authority in issuance of deten­tion orders against Shehryar Khan Afri­di and Shandana Gulzar. During the hear­ing, DC Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon and SSP Operations Jameel Zafar sub­mitted their written clarification into the case and extended unconditional apolo­gy. Advocate General Ayaz Shaukat also opposed the indicting of the officials and prayed the bench not to indict them as the officers have extended an uncondition­al apology. At this, Justice Sattar asked that how can we not indict them, the mat­ter of contempt of court was under way here yet the DC issued another MPO or­der. Addressing the officials, he said that you would be sent to jail if you were con­victed. He remarked that it is a six-month sentence wherein you may also live in jail and see how those who you sent to jail live there. He also remarked that the court had fixed this date to frame the charges against the officers. Then, the DC said that the purpose of his order was not to violate the court order at all and extend­ed an unconditional apology to the court, which was rejected. Later, the IHC bench read out the indictment order against the officers. However, the accused denied the charges against them. Justice Babar Sattar said that the charge sheet had been read against the accused in open court and now they could legally defend their case during the trial.