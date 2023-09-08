IHC terminates contempt case over Parvez Elahi’s arrest

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday terminated a contempt petition regarding the again arrest of former chief minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi.
Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri, hearing the case, remarked that this court had not issued such order to stop the arrest of petitioner in any other case. How the order of this court was violated when the former CM was released, he questioned.
Petitioner’s lawyer argued that his client was arrested again after being released on court’s direction. Justice Jahangiri remarked that it could be a contempt if the petitioner was not released on court’s order. The lawyer said that the Lahore High Court (LHC) had also stopped the arrest of former CM in any other case to which the bench said that then the contempt case should be filed to the same forum.
Justice Jahangiri remarked that the court had ordered to release the petitioner if he was not wanted in any other case. If he had been arrested in any other case then the trial court would view the matter, he said. The court, subsequently, terminated the contempt case filed by Parvez Elahi.
IHC SERVES NOTICES IN PLEA AGAINST APPOINTMENT OF DG PSB
The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday accepted the petition for hearing against the appointment of Director General (DG) Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) Shoaib Khoso and served notices to respondents.
Justice Babar Sattar of IHC heard the case filed by Amjad Farooq through his counsel. The petitioner’s lawyer adopted the stance that Shoaib Khoso was not among the list of first five shortlisted candidates against the post.
He said that appointment of DG PSB was against the merit and prayed the court to terminate the notification in this regard.
IHC CONVERTS APPLICATION REMOVING CIVIL JUDGE INTO WRIT PETITION
Islamabad High Court on Thursday appointed judicial assistants in the case of torture of young domestic worker Rizwana by converting the application of removing civil judge Asim Hafeez from the job into writ petition. The judicial assistant team comprising of Lawyers Faisal Siddiqui, Zainab Janjua and Maryam Salman, IHC said in its written order of previous proceedings.
In the order, the court also issued a notice to the Chief Commissioner Islamabad for reply, adding that the allegations made in the petition require serious measures as the allegations in the petition called to end child labour.