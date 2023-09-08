IHC terminates contempt case over Parvez Elahi’s arrest

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday termi­nated a contempt petition regarding the again arrest of former chief minister Pun­jab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi.

Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri, hearing the case, remarked that this court had not issued such order to stop the arrest of petitioner in any other case. How the order of this court was vio­lated when the former CM was released, he questioned.

Petitioner’s lawyer ar­gued that his client was ar­rested again after being re­leased on court’s direction. Justice Jahangiri remarked that it could be a contempt if the petitioner was not released on court’s order. The lawyer said that the Lahore High Court (LHC) had also stopped the ar­rest of former CM in any other case to which the bench said that then the contempt case should be filed to the same forum.

Justice Jahangiri re­marked that the court had ordered to release the peti­tioner if he was not wanted in any other case. If he had been arrested in any other case then the trial court would view the matter, he said. The court, subsequent­ly, terminated the contempt case filed by Parvez Elahi.

IHC SERVES NOTICES IN PLEA AGAINST APPOINTMENT OF DG PSB

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday accepted the petition for hearing against the appointment of Director General (DG) Paki­stan Sports Board (PSB) Shoaib Khoso and served notices to respondents.

Justice Babar Sattar of IHC heard the case filed by Amjad Farooq through his counsel. The petitioner’s lawyer adopted the stance that Shoaib Khoso was not among the list of first five shortlisted candidates against the post.

He said that appoint­ment of DG PSB was against the merit and prayed the court to terminate the noti­fication in this regard.

IHC CONVERTS APPLICATION REMOVING CIVIL JUDGE INTO WRIT PETITION

Islamabad High Court on Thursday appointed judi­cial assistants in the case of torture of young domes­tic worker Rizwana by con­verting the application of removing civil judge Asim Hafeez from the job into writ petition. The judicial assistant team comprising of Lawyers Faisal Siddiqui, Zainab Janjua and Maryam Salman, IHC said in its written order of previous proceedings.

In the order, the court also issued a notice to the Chief Commissioner Islam­abad for reply, adding that the allegations made in the petition require serious measures as the allega­tions in the petition called to end child labour.