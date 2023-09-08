Imran satisfied with facilities being given in jail: Barrister Safdar

ATTOCK - Barrister Salman Safdar held a meeting with imprisoned former prime minister Imran Khan in the office of Deputy Superintendent At­tock jail for 45 minutes.

However, important member of PTI chief Imran Khan’s legal team Barrister Umair Khan Niazi was not allowed to meet the former PM at the jail. Barrister Salman hand­ed over five books and towels to Imran. He also consulted with him different issues. Later, while talking to the media at the gate of the Po­lice Lines Attack along with Barris­ter Umair Khan Niazi, he said that his meeting with Imran Khan was only for 45 minutes. The PTI chief was in high spirits, whose body lan­guage was very confident, he said.

He claimed that the facilities at the barracks are the same and Im­ran Khan is said to have expressed satisfaction over these facilities in­cluding food.