Friday, September 08, 2023
Jan lauds COAS intervention against mafias

APP
September 08, 2023
QUETTA

QUETTA   -   Information Minister John Achakzai has wel­comed the intervention of the Army Chief and said that mafias have been checked by the timely intervention of the Army Chief and his team. He said that the ma­fias wanted to create utter chaos in the currency market by black marketing. He said that things have improved, and now the State Bank and Finance will use this opportunity to improve the systems. aid that smuggling has also come down and the price of sugar has stabilized. He said that the Chief Minister of Balochistan has taken social measures to check electricity thefts and sugar smuggling, in line with the desire of Prime Minister Anwarul Haq.

