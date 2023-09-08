Jaranwala tragedy: LHC directs chief secretary to decide on judicial commission

The Lahore High Court has instructed the Punjab chief secretary to take a decision in connection with a petition seeking formation of a judicial commission for an inquiry into the Jaranwala tragedy within 15 days.

The direction for the provincial chief secretary came from Justice Sajid Mehmood Sethi during Friday’s hearing, when the public prosecutor responded in negative on being questioned if a judicial commission was formed to look into the incident.

In the plea, the petitioner has requested the high court to issue orders for an inquiry into the Jaranwala tragedy by a judicial commission, contending that the fundamental rights of the minority community (the Christians) have been violated in the incident.

The petitioner has pleaded that the method being employed for investigation has met sluggishness and the Christian community doubts if this method will live up to their expectations fort justice and fairness.