Jirga addresses border security, tourism concerns

CHITRAL - In response to a recent violent incident in Chitral, Jamaat-e-Islami’s grand Jir­ga convened, expressing deep concern over the episode that unfolded in the presence of law enforcement and in­telligence agencies. They called for the deployment of Chitral Border Police to the borders instead of serving bureau­cratic protocol.

The incident in Chitral left the region in mourning, as it resulted in the mar­tyrdom of four security forces person­nel and injuries to seven others. The local population now lives in constant fear and tension, a stark departure from Chitral’s reputation as an ideal, peaceful district that drew thousands of tourists annually, particularly to the Kalash valley.

The attack by Tehreek-e-Taliban Paki­stan (TTP) on Chitral Scouts posts near Bomburat Valley Kailash and Janjer­it Koh was a devastating blow. The af­termath has cast a pall over Chitral’s at­mosphere, deeply affecting its people.

To address the crisis, Jamaat-e-Isla­mi organized a grand Peace Jirga that witnessed the participation of lead­ers from various political and religious parties, as well as individuals from Sunni and Ismaili (Shia) communities. Local elders, addressing the Jirga, ex­pressed their loyalty to Pakistan and the army but lamented the lack of ef­fective preventive measures by various agencies despite prior warnings. They criticized the misuse of Chitral Lev­ies (border police) resources, as a sig­nificant portion remained stationed at the offices of the Deputy Commission­er and Assistant Commissioners, with some residing in their bungalows. The misuse of resources was deemed un­fair and unlawful.

The Jirga also called for an end to VIP protocol for officers in Chitral, high­lighting that even ordinary civil serv­ants were accompanied by extensive processions of protocols, causing frus­tration and resentment among the population.

Chitral’s unique culture, particularly that of the Kailash people, has attract­ed tourists from around the world. However, the recent crisis threatens to deter both local and foreign tourists, endangering the livelihoods of the lo­cals who depend on tourism income.

A unanimous resolution was passed during the Jirga, urging the govern­ment to have Chief of Army Staff, Gen­eral Asim Munir, visit Chitral to meet with local elders. The resolution called for the provision of basic rights and fa­cilities to border areas of Chitral to al­leviate the sense of deprivation and maintain loyalty to the homeland. It ex­pressed concern over the occurrence of such incidents despite the presence of numerous law enforcement and intelli­gence agencies.

The resolution also criticized the lack of communication from the adminis­tration during unfortunate incidents, as it creates a rift between the people and the government. The grand Jir­ga intends to organize similar events in other areas to restore peace. The gathering concluded with prayers and words from former Amir Jamaat-e-Isla­mi, Maulana Sher Aziz.