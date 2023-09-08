Jirga addresses border security, tourism concerns

CHITRAL - In response to a recent violent incident in Chitral, Jamaat-e-Islami’s grand Jirga convened, expressing deep concern over the episode that unfolded in the presence of law enforcement and intelligence agencies. They called for the deployment of Chitral Border Police to the borders instead of serving bureaucratic protocol.
The incident in Chitral left the region in mourning, as it resulted in the martyrdom of four security forces personnel and injuries to seven others. The local population now lives in constant fear and tension, a stark departure from Chitral’s reputation as an ideal, peaceful district that drew thousands of tourists annually, particularly to the Kalash valley.
The attack by Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) on Chitral Scouts posts near Bomburat Valley Kailash and Janjerit Koh was a devastating blow. The aftermath has cast a pall over Chitral’s atmosphere, deeply affecting its people.
To address the crisis, Jamaat-e-Islami organized a grand Peace Jirga that witnessed the participation of leaders from various political and religious parties, as well as individuals from Sunni and Ismaili (Shia) communities. Local elders, addressing the Jirga, expressed their loyalty to Pakistan and the army but lamented the lack of effective preventive measures by various agencies despite prior warnings. They criticized the misuse of Chitral Levies (border police) resources, as a significant portion remained stationed at the offices of the Deputy Commissioner and Assistant Commissioners, with some residing in their bungalows. The misuse of resources was deemed unfair and unlawful.
The Jirga also called for an end to VIP protocol for officers in Chitral, highlighting that even ordinary civil servants were accompanied by extensive processions of protocols, causing frustration and resentment among the population.
Chitral’s unique culture, particularly that of the Kailash people, has attracted tourists from around the world. However, the recent crisis threatens to deter both local and foreign tourists, endangering the livelihoods of the locals who depend on tourism income.
A unanimous resolution was passed during the Jirga, urging the government to have Chief of Army Staff, General Asim Munir, visit Chitral to meet with local elders. The resolution called for the provision of basic rights and facilities to border areas of Chitral to alleviate the sense of deprivation and maintain loyalty to the homeland. It expressed concern over the occurrence of such incidents despite the presence of numerous law enforcement and intelligence agencies.
The resolution also criticized the lack of communication from the administration during unfortunate incidents, as it creates a rift between the people and the government. The grand Jirga intends to organize similar events in other areas to restore peace. The gathering concluded with prayers and words from former Amir Jamaat-e-Islami, Maulana Sher Aziz.