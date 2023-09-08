KP govt to launch operation against power thefts

PESHAWAR - The Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa government has decided to launch a major crackdown against elec­tricity thieves across the province. The provincial government has established special committees at the district and Te­hsil levels to conduct operations against direct hooks and power pilferers. The dis­trict committee will supervise the Tehsil committees and play a crucial role in stop­ping electricity theft and recovering ar­rears from defaulters, according to an of­ficial of the KP government who spoke to APP on Thursday.

Similarly, a task force has been estab­lished under the supervision of the In­terior Secretary at the provincial level to assist the committees in preventing elec­tricity theft and controlling losses. The task force members will include the Sec­retary of Energy, Secretary of Industries, representatives of the Power Division, Ad­ditional IG Special Branch, Divisional Com­missioners, and others.

Meanwhile, the district administration of Abbottabad also established the District Electricity Theft Reporting Cell (DETRC) at the DC Office in Abbottabad.

The DERC would operate around the clock, with its primary functions being the reporting and receipt of complaints re­garding electricity theft, as well as provid­ing support to enforcement committees.

Furthermore, a five-member District Enforcement Committee (DEC) has been formed, comprising the DC of Abbottabad as the chairman, the District Police Officer (DPO) of Abbottabad as a member, the Superintendent Engineer of Hazara PES­CO, the ADC (G) Abbottabad, and the So­cial Worker Ayaz Saleem Rana. The DEC would oversee the performance of Tehsil Enforcement Committees (TEC) and sub­mit daily progress reports to the Provin­cial Task Force (PTF) and the Chief Execu­tive Officer of PESCO.

Any departmental involvement or gov­ernment official implicated by TEC re­ports would be shared with both the PTF and the Chief Executive Engineer of PES­CO, ensuring the possibility of disciplinary action being taken.

Additionally, DC Abbottabad has also appointed seven-member TECs and sub-committees for all four tehsils with­in the district. These committees would be responsible for the removal of illegal connections (hooks or kunda), recovering outstanding dues from PESCO defaulters, and ensuring that the relevant SDO identi­fies hooks and defaulters. Legal assistance would be provided to TECs, and the po­lice would offer necessary security during their operations.