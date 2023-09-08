Labuschagne shines in Australia’s 3-wicket win

BLOEMFONTEIN -Supersub Marnus Labuscha­gne’s fighting unbeaten 80 trumped Temba Bavuma’s su­perb hundred to help Australia beat South Africa by three wick­ets in the first ODI and take 1-0 lead in the five-match ODI series.

When a cricket match is said to be a nail-biter, the first ODI between Australia and South Africa stayed true to this defi­nition. The game saw Australia snatch victory from the jaws of defeat, led by Marnus Labuscha­gne’s commendable unbeaten 80 which trumped the superb hundred by South African cap­tain Temba Bavuma.

The tricky wicket presented a challenge for both teams. South Africa, who won the toss and chose to bat first, saw its batting order crumble against Austra­lia’s bowling attack, managing a modest total of 222. Bavuma, however, stood strong, scor­ing a magnificent 114*, single-handedly pulling the team from a catastrophic situation.

Chasing this seemingly achievable target, the Austra­lian side found themselves in troubled waters, losing their top order swiftly to South Afri­can pacers - Rabada, Jansen, and Ngidi. At a point, Australia was 7 down, with a daunting task of scoring about 100 more runs.

Labuschagne, who was the con­cussion substitute, rose to this challenge in an unexpected turn of events. In a beautiful partnership with Ashton Agar, Labuschagne played brilliantly, leading Austra­lia towards an improbable victory. Their unbeaten 112-run partner­ship, against all odds, got Australia across the finish line, marking a thrilling victory by three wickets.

Although the match started slow, with de Kock and Bavu­ma struggling on the spongy surface, it gradually picked up pace. The dynamics changed when de Kock was caught in deep square leg and van der Dussen was run out. Despite quick wickets falling on the other end, Bavuma remained steady, crafting a brilliant hun­dred to support his team. In the crunch moments, both Labus­chagne and Bavuma showcased their skills and determination. Labuschagne’s fighting innings of 80*, and the unbeaten stand with Agar, changed the echoes in the ground, swinging the mo­mentum in Australia’s favor