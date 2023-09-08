Main Chelum procession of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) ends peacefully

KARACHI-Like other parts of the country, the Chehlum processions of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions culminated peacefully in Karachi on Thursday. The central majlis was held at Nishter Park where scholar paid tribute to Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and other martyrs of Karbala.

After the central majlis, numbers of small processions reached the MA Jinnah Road to join the central procession while hundreds of Majalis were also held across the city. The main procession including the men, women and children mourners then kicked off from Nishter Park.

The central procession in Karachi kicked culminated at Hussainian Iranian Imambargah in Kharadar area following its traditional routes. The mourners offered prayers on MA Jinnah Road which was organised by the Imamia Students Organisation (ISO).

Medical camps and water stalls commonly known as sabeels, were set up along the route of the procession by various organisations and political parties. The law enforcement authorities including Rangers and Police were deployed for the security. Besides Rangers, some 4422 policemen including 80 senior officials and 3532 personnel as well as 850 traffic police personnel performed security duty at different points

Walkthrough gates were installed at six entry points of the main Chehlum procession which were monitored throughout CCTV cameras. The close circuit cameras have been installed to monitor the procession while snipers were stationed on high rise buildings along the route.

To ensure fool-proof security for the mourners, routes leading to the central procession were closed with containers while heavy contingent comprising police, Rangers and other security officials were deputed along the route following proper scanning by bomb disposal squad. The mobile services partially remained suspended in the city especially on the route of the procession. The caretaker government of Sindh had announced a holiday on accounts of Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA). All private and government schools remained closed as the steering committee of the School education department decided on a holiday after the meeting. Director General (DG) Rangers, Sindh Major General Azhar Waqas, conducted a security assessment of the central procession in Karachi on the occasion of Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain and visited the Command and Control Room of Rangers. Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Riffat Mukhtar also visited the route of the central procession of Chehlum Hazrat Imam Hussein. He assessed the security measures along the procession route.

Caretaker Chief Minister of Sindh, Justice (Retired) Maqbool Baqar also visited the Central Police Office (CPO) in Karachi. Meanwhile, Chelum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) was aobserved at Sukkur, Khairpur, Ghotki, Shikarpur, Jaccababad, Kashmore, Noushehroferoze and other parts including Rohri, Pano Aqil, Kot Diji with religious spirit, devotion and respect on Thursday. In this connection the Majalis Aza programmes, seminars and conferences were held in the various areas/towns to highlight the sacrifices and the services of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) for Islam. Speakers paid rich tributes to the Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA), and his 72 companions who sacrificed their lives for the holy cause.Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) was the younger grandson of the Holy Prophet (PBUH), and the younger son of the Hazat Ali (RA) and Hazrat Fatima (RA). In all parts of the northern Sindh mourning processions were taken out to highlight the importance of the day and pay rich tribute to the Karbala martyrs.