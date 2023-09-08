Medical corps donates high-performance tents to PDMA

PESHAWAR - In a benevolent gesture of humanitarian assistance, the International Medical Corps-Pakistan (IMCP) has reached out to support the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) by generously donating four Huggy Pro high-performance tents, measuring 48 and 24 square meters each, in accordance with UNICEF standards. These tents are equipped with winter liner kits, including ground sheets, shade nets, partitioning kits, and dividers. These vital resources will be deployed during emergency situations to provide shelter, medical care, and essential supplies to those in need and can be used as a mobile emergency hospital in such situations.
Emergency response holds significant importance in safeguarding the well-being of communities confronting severe winter conditions during disasters. These specialized tents are designed to provide a safe and warm haven for those affected by natural calamities, ensuring their protection from extreme cold, snow, and inclement weather.
A formal signing ceremony took place at the headquarters of the Provincial Disaster Management Authority, graced by the presence of representatives from PDMA, UNOCHA, and IMCP. The occasion marked the official handover of these much-needed supplies to PDMA officials.
Director General PDMA, Janat Gul Afridi, conveyed his deep gratitude for the generous support extended by the International Medical Corps-Pakistan. He also appreciated the coordination role of UN OCHA in supporting and facilitating this activity. He emphasized the adaptable nature of these high-performance tents, highlighting their utility in diverse emergency scenarios.
This significant donation underscores IMC’s unwavering commitment to disaster preparedness and relief endeavors. By supplying essential resources to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority, they are actively bolstering the province’s resilience and capability to respond effectively to emergencies.