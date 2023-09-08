Friday, September 08, 2023
Mercury Prize 2023: Loyle Carner and Young Fathers among favourites to win

News Desk
September 08, 2023
LONDON - Loyle Carner, Young Fathers and Jockstrap are among the favourites to win the 2023 Mercury Prize, which takes place in London on Thursday night. Jessie Ware and J Hus are also up for the award, which recognises the best British and Irish albums of the year. And Arctic Monkeys are on the shortlist for the fifth time, tying them with Radiohead as the most-nominated act in the 32-year history of the Mercury. The winner will be announced live on BBC Four and 6 Music at 22:00 BST. The ceremony will see performances from the majority of the 12 nominated acts, including pop star Raye, jazz outfit Ezra Collective and soul singer Olivia Dean. Only Arctic Monkeys and breakout dance star Fred Again will be absent, due to touring commitments. Going into the ceremony, rapper Loyle Carner is favourite to win, with his deeply personal album Hugo, inspired by a reconciliation with his estranged father.

