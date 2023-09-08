Minister visits Kartarpur, emphasises cross-border harmony

NAROWAL - Caretaker Minister for Reli­gious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Aneeq Ahmed Thursday visited Kartarpur, and expressed his apprecia­tion for the love and respect shown by the pilgrims, em­phasizing the strong bond of humanity that united both nations. He was warmly re­ceived by Abu Bakr Aftab Qureshi, CEO of the Project Management Unit, who briefed the minister on the project’s objectives and ap­proved developments.

During his visit, the minis­ter toured various key facili­ties, including the zero-line, facilitation counters, Langar Khana, Gurdwara Sahib, and the Amrit Jal Filtration Plant.

He also engaged with Indi­an pilgrims, inquiring about their impressions and expe­riences regarding the Kartar­pur Corridor initiative. The Sikh pilgrims praised the services and facilities pro­vided by Pakistani authori­ties. Minister Aneeq Ahmed reaffirmed Pakistan’s com­mitment to preserving this relationship and vowed not to let anyone disrupt it.

He marked the occasion by laying the foundation stone and planting a tree at the theme park under the proj­ect. The minister highlighted that the Kartarpur Corridor project would serve as an ex­ample for Hindus and Sikhs worldwide, creating aware­ness about Pakistan’s unique role in facilitating religious tourism. He concluded em­phasizing that Pakistan, in many aspects, stood out as a distinctive nation, and the end of challenging times was near­ing. He encouraged gratitude and positivity rather than complaints and grievances.