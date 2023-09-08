Friday, September 08, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

NEPRA allows WAPDA 29pc tariff hike for hydle power supply

NEPRA allows WAPDA 29pc tariff hike for hydle power supply
Fawad Yousafzai
September 08, 2023
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD  -  The National Electric Power Regulatory Au­thority (NEPRA) has al­lowed Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) a hike of 29pc for bulk supply of pow­er from its hydel pow­er stations taking it to Rs4.96/unit.

In its determination in the matter of WAP­DA Hydroelectric Tar­iff Petition for FY 2022-23, NEPRA has worked out the total revenue requirement including levies at Rs 154.982 bil­lion for the fiscal year 2022-23.

The total approved revenue requirement for the FY 2021-22 was Rs 101.382 billion, while for the FY 2022-23, WAPDA had claimed revenue requirements of Rs 123.316 billion.

In its initial petition, for revenue require­ments of WAPDA hy­droelectric for FY 2022- 23, WAPDA had sought a hike of Rs0.47/unit for bulk supply of power from its hy­dle power stations taking it from exist­ing Rs3.68/unit to Rs4.15/unit, which was upward revised to Rs 3.85/unit due to various adjustments. NEPRA has calculated revenue requirement of Rs 154.982 billion which includes revenue requirements of Rs 109.247billion for the FY 2022-23 and hydle levies of Rs 45.735 billion. The hydle levies includes Rs 40.139 billion on account of regular net hydle profit, arrears of NHP and wa­ter use charges (WUC) to provinces for FY 2017-18, Rs 5.440 billion on account of WUC and Rs 156 million IRSA charges. The per unit impact of the enhance rev­enue requirements will be Rs 1.11/unit (29pc). In its order, NEPRA directed that the PPA should be consistent with the tariff determination of WAPDA hydro plants for FY 2020-21 and FY 2022-23, CPPA-G and WAPDA to sign PPA for all under-developing WAPDA power proj­ects wherein, a clear mechanism for LDs, RCOD, outages, technical specifications, testing protocols should be mentioned and submit to NEPRA for approval.

Lawyers gird up their loins to press ECP to hold elections within 90 days

Tags:

Fawad Yousafzai

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-09-07/Lahore/epaper_img_1694059164.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023