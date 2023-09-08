PAF pays homage to its martyrs

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Air Force (PAF) observed 7th September as Martyrs’ Day at all PAF bases across the country.

The day commenced with a solemn observance, including special Dua and Quran Khawani, dedi­cated to the martyrs of the 1965 and 1971 wars, as well as those who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty since the creation of Pakistan.

Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, Chief of the Air Staff was the chief guest during the Martyrs’ Day ceremony held at Air Headquarters, Islamabad.

Addressing on the occasion, the Air Chief said that PAF has a proud history of sacrifice, valour and professionalism. He highlighted that the Mar­tyrs’ Day is an embodiment of exceptional brav­ery, flawless professionalism, and an unparalleled spirit of sacrifice of the armed forces of Pakistan.

Hailing the glorious deeds of heroism displayed by the martyrs of Pakistan Air Force, the Air Chief said, “We owe our heroes an eternal debt of grat­itude for what they have done for us, setting a su­preme example of sacrifice for generations to come. On this solemn occasion, we extend our heartfelt tributes to those heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice for our motherland.”

The Chief of the Air Staff also expressed solidar­ity with Kashmiri brothers and sisters in their in­digenous and just struggle for self-determination. In his concluding remarks, he reiterated his re­solve to make all-out efforts for the progress and development of Pakistan in the constantly evolv­ing global landscape and pledged that Pakistan Air Force would continue to strive hard for the advancement in space, electronic warfare, cyber, niche technologies and indigenous defence capa­bility to ensure sovereignty and territorial integ­rity of Pakistan.