Friday, September 08, 2023
Pak Army backs govt plans to curb all illegal activities hampering economic growth

Pak Army backs govt plans to curb all illegal activities hampering economic growth
Our Staff Reporter
September 08, 2023
General Syed Asim Munir presides over Corps Commanders' Conference n Army top brass resolves all terrorists, their facilitators, abettors working on behest of hostile forces will be dealt with full might of the state.

 

RAWALPINDI  -  Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), presided over the 259th Corps Command­ers' Conference (CCC) held here at GHQ on Thursday. 

According to a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the fo­rum paid rich tribute to the su­preme sacrifices of Shuhadas in­cluding officers and men of the Armed Forces, Law Enforcement Agencies and Citizens who laid their lives for the safety, secu­rity and territorial integrity of the country. Fateha was offered for the martyrs and it was reit­erated that the State of Pakistan and Armed Forces will continue to hold the Shuhadas and their families in highest esteem, ever honouring them with utmost re­spect and dignity. 

Commemoration of Defence and Martyrs Day on 6 Septem­ber across the country by all seg­ments of the society was appreci­ated for which the Armed Forces of Pakistan remain ever thankful to our proud nation, the ISPR said. 

Participants reiterated Paki­stan Army's resolve to defend the sovereignty and territorial integ­rity of Pakistan against all kinds of direct and indirect threats.

The forum re-affirmed that in­imical propagandists' desper­ate attempts to cause wedge be­tween the state institutions and public are indicative of their mounting desperation and will only result into more humiliation of such elements, InshaAllah.

Participants were briefed on prevalent geo-strategic environ­ment, challenges to national se­curity and own strategy in re­sponse to evolving threat. The forum resolved that all terror­ists, their facilitators and abet­tors, working on the behest of hostile forces to destabilise Paki­stan will be dealt with full might of the state.

The need for speedy develop­ment of economic potential of Newly Merged Districts (NMDs) and Border Districts of Balochistan for sus­tainable peace and growth was also emphasised. COAS stressed on main­taining high standards of professional­ism and motivation during operations and achieving excellence during train­ing of the formations. He commended the commanders for their constant fo­cus on the wellbeing of their soldiers and maintenance of morale which con­stituted the foundation of Army’s oper­ational readiness. The forum reiterat­ed to continue full support of ongoing efforts in uplifting the socioeconomic growth under the umbrella of Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) and wholeheartedly assisting the gov­ernment in curbing all illegal activi­ties which hamper economic stability, growth and investors’ confidence.

Our Staff Reporter

