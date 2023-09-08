Pak Army backs govt plans to curb all illegal activities hampering economic growth

General Syed Asim Munir presides over Corps Commanders' Conference n Army top brass resolves all terrorists, their facilitators, abettors working on behest of hostile forces will be dealt with full might of the state.

RAWALPINDI - Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), presided over the 259th Corps Command­ers' Conference (CCC) held here at GHQ on Thursday.

According to a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the fo­rum paid rich tribute to the su­preme sacrifices of Shuhadas in­cluding officers and men of the Armed Forces, Law Enforcement Agencies and Citizens who laid their lives for the safety, secu­rity and territorial integrity of the country. Fateha was offered for the martyrs and it was reit­erated that the State of Pakistan and Armed Forces will continue to hold the Shuhadas and their families in highest esteem, ever honouring them with utmost re­spect and dignity.

Commemoration of Defence and Martyrs Day on 6 Septem­ber across the country by all seg­ments of the society was appreci­ated for which the Armed Forces of Pakistan remain ever thankful to our proud nation, the ISPR said.

Participants reiterated Paki­stan Army's resolve to defend the sovereignty and territorial integ­rity of Pakistan against all kinds of direct and indirect threats.

The forum re-affirmed that in­imical propagandists' desper­ate attempts to cause wedge be­tween the state institutions and public are indicative of their mounting desperation and will only result into more humiliation of such elements, InshaAllah.

Participants were briefed on prevalent geo-strategic environ­ment, challenges to national se­curity and own strategy in re­sponse to evolving threat. The forum resolved that all terror­ists, their facilitators and abet­tors, working on the behest of hostile forces to destabilise Paki­stan will be dealt with full might of the state.

The need for speedy develop­ment of economic potential of Newly Merged Districts (NMDs) and Border Districts of Balochistan for sus­tainable peace and growth was also emphasised. COAS stressed on main­taining high standards of professional­ism and motivation during operations and achieving excellence during train­ing of the formations. He commended the commanders for their constant fo­cus on the wellbeing of their soldiers and maintenance of morale which con­stituted the foundation of Army’s oper­ational readiness. The forum reiterat­ed to continue full support of ongoing efforts in uplifting the socioeconomic growth under the umbrella of Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) and wholeheartedly assisting the gov­ernment in curbing all illegal activi­ties which hamper economic stability, growth and investors’ confidence.