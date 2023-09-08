Friday, September 08, 2023
Pak-UK partnership set to revolutionise higher education

Education gateway student mobility partnership announced

Our Staff Reporter
September 08, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE    -   In a historic event held at Lahore Col­lege for Women University (LCWU), the inaugural session of the Pak-UK Education Gateway Mobility Partner­ship for Students marked the begin­ning of a ground-breaking collabora­tion between universities in the United Kingdom and Pakistan. This partner­ship is set to revolutionize higher education, fostering stronger ties and promoting equitable and diverse academic environments. The Pak-UK Education Gateway Student Mobility Partnership being executed at LCWU is focused on enhancing research, aca­demic and professional collaborations between UK universities and Lahore College for Women University which is Pakistan’s largest women university. The leading university from UK is Uni­versity of Bolton whereas other partners also include University of Manchester, University of Glasgow, Imperial Col­lege London.

Our Staff Reporter

