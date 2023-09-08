Pak-UK partnership set to revolutionise higher education

LAHORE - In a historic event held at Lahore College for Women University (LCWU), the inaugural session of the Pak-UK Education Gateway Mobility Partnership for Students marked the beginning of a ground-breaking collaboration between universities in the United Kingdom and Pakistan. This partnership is set to revolutionize higher education, fostering stronger ties and promoting equitable and diverse academic environments. The Pak-UK Education Gateway Student Mobility Partnership being executed at LCWU is focused on enhancing research, academic and professional collaborations between UK universities and Lahore College for Women University which is Pakistan’s largest women university. The leading university from UK is University of Bolton whereas other partners also include University of Manchester, University of Glasgow, Imperial College London.