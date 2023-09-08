Pakistan always extends political, diplomatic support for Kashmiri cause: AJK PM

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq says Pakistan has always extended its political, moral and diplomatic support to Kashmiri people in their just struggle for right to self-determination.

Talking to media in Islamabad, he said that the ultimate goal of Kashmiris struggle is to join Pakistan.

Referring to the Indian government's designs in the region, he said India would never succeed in its ulterior motives.

He said that the Army Chief General Asim Munir's recent statement has raised the morale of Kashmiris on both sides of the line of control.

Terming Kashmiris' ongoing freedom movement as an indigenous struggle, the AJK Prime Minister said India has miserably failed in attempts to malign the Kashmiris' just and legitimate struggle for the right to self-determination.