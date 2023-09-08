Pakistan, Belgium, Netherlands vow to enhance ties

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan, Belgium and Netherlands yesterday vowed to enhance bilateral cooperation. The ambassadors of Belgium and Netherlands called on caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani to discuss the bilateral ties. In the meeting between Foreign Minister Jilani and Ambassador of Belgium Charles Delogne, the two sides agreed to enhance cooperation in all fields especially trade and investment. “They discussed areas of bilateral cooperation and important regional and global developments,” the Foreign Office said. Later, Ambassador of the Netherlands to Pakistan Henny Fokel de Vries called on Foreign Minister Jilani. They discussed important regional and international developments and agreed to further strengthen bilateral cooperation in the areas of agriculture, water management, trade and investment, the Foreign Office spokesperson posted on social handle X.