Pakistan, Belgium, Netherlands vow to enhance ties

ISLAMABAD - Pa­kistan, Belgium and Netherlands yesterday vowed to enhance bi­lateral cooperation. The ambassa­dors of Belgium and Netherlands called on caretaker Foreign Minis­ter Jalil Abbas Jilani to discuss the bilateral ties. In the meeting be­tween Foreign Minister Jilani and Ambassador of Belgium Charles Delogne, the two sides agreed to enhance cooperation in all fields especially trade and investment. “They discussed areas of bilat­eral cooperation and import­ant regional and global develop­ments,” the Foreign Office said. Later, Ambassador of the Neth­erlands to Pakistan Henny Fokel de Vries called on Foreign Minis­ter Jilani. They discussed import­ant regional and international de­velopments and agreed to further strengthen bilateral cooperation in the areas of agriculture, water management, trade and invest­ment, the Foreign Office spokes­person posted on social handle X.