Friday, September 08, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Pakistan, Belgium, Netherlands vow to enhance ties

Pakistan, Belgium, Netherlands vow to enhance ties
Staff Reporter
September 08, 2023
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD   -   Pa­kistan, Belgium and Netherlands yesterday vowed to enhance bi­lateral cooperation. The ambassa­dors of Belgium and Netherlands called on caretaker Foreign Minis­ter Jalil Abbas Jilani to discuss the bilateral ties. In the meeting be­tween Foreign Minister Jilani and Ambassador of Belgium Charles Delogne, the two sides agreed to enhance cooperation in all fields especially trade and investment. “They discussed areas of bilat­eral cooperation and import­ant regional and global develop­ments,” the Foreign Office said. Later, Ambassador of the Neth­erlands to Pakistan Henny Fokel de Vries called on Foreign Minis­ter Jilani. They discussed import­ant regional and international de­velopments and agreed to further strengthen bilateral cooperation in the areas of agriculture, water management, trade and invest­ment, the Foreign Office spokes­person posted on social handle X.

Past in Perspective

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-09-07/Lahore/epaper_img_1694059164.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023