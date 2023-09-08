Pakistan seeks global attention on US arms left in Afghanistan, says FO

The Foreign Office (FO) has said that the weapons left by the allies in Afghanistan after the US withdrawal require global attention as they have "fallen in the hands of Afghan terrorists".

In a weekly media briefing on Friday, spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said that Pakistan's security agencies were determined to eradicate terrorism from the country. Pakistan has informed the Taliban government about its concerns regarding the recent incident along the border.

She said that the issue of terrorist attacks from Afghanistan has been raised with Kabul. “We do not blame anyone but weapons left in Afghanistan require global attention since they have fallen in the hands of terrorist groups now,” she added.

Ms Baloch said that Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani would preside over the Commonwealth Youth Ministerial Conference in London from September 12 to 15 to meet the leaders from various countries.

Regarding human rights violations in Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir of India (IIOJK), she said international rights organisations have written letters to inform G20 countries of the restrictions on freedom of expression and atrocities in the valley.

She asked the Indian government to focus on the challenges of its own people, and refrain from passing unnecessary comments on Pakistan.

“Pakistan and Russia have cordial relations. The caretaker foreign minister is finalising matters regarding the UK visit,” she added.