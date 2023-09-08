Pakistan team reach Colombo for Super Four game against India 

LAHORE - Pakistan team has landed in Colombo to play their second match of the Super Four of Asia Cup against India on September 10. Pakistan cricket team left for Colombo after win­ning the Super Four match against Bangladesh in La­hore, said a press release. Pakistan team will rest on Thursday and Friday. The team will participate in the training session on Sep 9 and play the second match of the Super Four against India on Sep 10 in Colombo. Meanwhile, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka teams have also reached Colombo along with the Pakistan team