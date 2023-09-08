Pakistan to host Asian Open Taekwondo Championship in November 

LAHORE - The Executive Office and General Assembly of the Asian Taekwondo Federa­tion was held in Beirut, Lebanon, where delegates from 30 Asian countries participated under the chair of AFC President Kyu Seok Lee. Pakistan Taekwondo Federation (PTF) President Col (R) Waseem Janjua and Sec­retary Murtaza Bangash represented Pakistan in the assembly. On this oc­casion, AFC President Lee Kyu Seok announced the hosting of the 5th COM­BAXX Asian Open Tae­kwondo Championship in Pakistan. Assuring full support to the PTF for the championship, Prof Kyu Seok Lee said that the 4th Asian Open Taekwondo Championship was suc­cessfully organized in Pakistan last year under the auspices of the PTF. “I am looking forward to seeing the talent of Paki­stani taekwondo players,” he added. PTF President Col (R) Waseem Janjua termed the hosting of the Asian Championship as an honour for Pakistan. Thanking AFC President Lee Kyu Seok and other officials, he said that the Asian Championship will be held in November this year in Islamabad, and it will be attended by top class taekwondo players from around the world.