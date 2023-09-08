Pakistan-US discusses to strengthen bilateral trade economic, trade ties

ISLAMABAD-The United States (US) and Pakistan on Thursday discussed strengthening bilateral trade relations, fostering mutual cooperation to the bilateral ties.

US Ambassador Donald Blome called on the Federal Minister for Commerce, Industries and Production, Dr Gohar Ejaz in the Ministry of Commerce. One of the key highlights of the meeting was the exploration of potential opportunities for boosting trade in various sectors, including textile, value added food products, fresh mangoes and dates, soybean and beef.

Minister Dr Gohar Ejaz informed that the Government of Pakistan has formed a Special Investment Facilitation Council aimed at attracting investments in various sectors such as Mines and Minerals, Agriculture, Information Technology, and Energy and he invited that more US companies could explore the options to invest in these sectors. The minister elaborated on the government’s efforts for an economic revival plan with the ambassador underscoring the importance of economic growth of Pakistan’s future and appreciated the US government for their continued support.

Meanwhile, Nawaf Bin Said Al-Malki, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia called on Caretaker Minister for Finance, Revenue, Economic Affairs, and Privatisation Dr Shamshd Akhtar, at the Finance Division. Finance Minister Dr Shamshad Akhtar warmly welcomed the Ambassador of Saudi Arabia and expressed her appreciation for the long-standing historical, religious, and cultural ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia. The minister also apprised the ambassador of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia of continuation of policies and programmes of the government to bring economic prosperity in the country.

HE Mr Nawaf Bin Said Al-Malki, Ambassador of Saudi Arabia reciprocated the sentiments and reiterated that the long-term relationships of the both brotherly countries are timeless. He underscored shared that Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is keen in seeking investment opportunities and deepening bilateral economic and trade ties with Pakistan. Both sides expressed the desire to foster economic partnerships that can benefit both nations and contribute to regional stability and prosperity. They agreed to continue working closely to explore concrete steps for economic collaboration and to promote mutual cooperation. The finance minister thanked the leadership of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for their continuous support and cooperation.