Pakistan women’s ODI series against South Africa begins today

LAHORE - Nida Dar-led Pakistan women’s side will aim to continue their good run in the ODI series against South Africa after clean sweeping the touring side 3-0 in the T20I series played at the National Bank Stadi­um in Karachi from 1 to 4 September.

The three ODIs, which are also part of the ICC Women’s Championship 2022- 25, will be played at the National Bank Stadium on 8, 11 and 14 September. The first ODI between both sides will mark skipper Nida Dar’s 100th ODI, and she will be eager to make it a memorable one. All-rounder Nida has played 16 ODIs against South Africa, scoring 246 runs, including three half-centuries and has taken 18 wickets with 4-15 her best against the opposition. The toss will take place today at 1500, while the first ball will be bowled at 1530 PST.

Pakistan, currently ranked fourth in the ICC Women’s Championship with 10 points from nine matches, will aim to get maximum points in the forthcoming ODI series. This will be Pakistan’s third ICC Women’s Championship series at home in just over a year. Last year, Pakistan defeated Sri Lanka by 2-1 in Karachi and later clean swept Ireland in a three-match ODI series in Lahore. In an away series against Australia in January this year, Pakistan women’s team lost 3-0.

On the other hand, South Africa, ranked ninth in the ICC Championship 2022-25, have played and won their only series in the ICC Women’s Cham­pionship till date, defeating Ireland 3-0. They are currently third in the ODI rank­ings, while the hosts are ranked 10th. In head-to-head encounters, Pakistan and South Africa have faced each other in 25 matches to date. South Africa have won 19 matches, while Pakistan have won in four outings. One match was tied, while one ended in a no-result.

Left-arm spinner Nashra Sundhu, who has bowled economically against South Africa in the T20I series and bagged four wickets, said: “Our recent 3-0 victory in the T20I series against South Africa was a fantastic confidence booster for the team. We have been working tirelessly on our skills, and it’s clear that our hard work is paying off.

“We are well aware that South Africa is a formidable opponent in the ODI for­mat, and we are ready to face the chal­lenge. Our goal is to put up strong per­formances and secure maximum points to solidify our position in the ICC Wom­en’s Championship standings.”

South Africa’s all-rounder Marizanne Kapp, who has bagged 17 wickets and scored 406 runs in 16 ODI matches against Pakistan said: “I like playing against Paki­stan, and ODI cricket is my preferred for­mat of choice and it also my strongest format, so I look forward to the ODI series. In all three T20I games, we weren’t able to finish games resulting in three close losses, but in the ODI series, we are look­ing forward to producing positive results.”

PAKISTAN ODI SQUAD: Nida Dar (c), Aliya Riaz, Bismah Maroof, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Ghulam Fatima, Muneeba Ali, Nashra Sundhu, Omaima Sohail, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Sidra Amin, Sidra Nawaz (wk), Umm-e-Hani and Waheeda Akhtar