PISJ-ES honours Pakistan’s defenders on 58th Defence Day

JEDDAH - The Pakistan International School Jeddah-English Section (PISJ-ES) hosted a remarkable commemora­tion to mark the 58th Defence Day of Pakistan. The event took place at the prestigious school’s auditorium and was graced by the presence of stu­dents, faculty, esteemed guests from the Armed Forces of Pakistan, and the Consulate General of Pakistan Jeddah.

The event commenced with a recita­tion of the Holy Qur’an and the national anthem of Pakistan, stirring a strong sense of patriotism and respect among all attendees. A student squad then de­livered an enthralling Guard of Honor, paying tribute to the brave defenders of the nation. The principal of PISJ-ES, Adnan Nasir, in his opening speech, em­phasized the significance of Defence Day and the valuable lessons associated with it. Students were encouraged to priori­tize education while also developing dis­cipline and character, enabling them to become responsible citizens of Pakistan.

Distinguished officers from the Paki­stan Army, Pakistan Navy, and Pakistan Air Force delivered informative pre­sentations in their respective fields of expertise. These presentations shed light on the dedication, sacrifice, and progress achieved by the armed forces in maintaining peace within the country.

The festive atmosphere was further enhanced by the enthusiastic perfor­mances of national songs by the stu­dents, as well as engaging quiz sessions. The audience actively participated, showcasing their knowledge and pas­sion for their homeland. The officers of the armed forces were honored with shields as a token of gratitude, symbol­izing the immense respect and apprecia­tion felt towards them. The celebration concluded with an interactive question and answer session, allowing students to seek detailed answers regarding the various aspects and functions of the Pakistan armed forces. This session pro­moted a deeper understanding and ap­preciation among the audience for the vital role played by the armed forces in safeguarding and serving the nation.