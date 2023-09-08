PM Kakar approves 'practical steps' for economic revival

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq on Friday approved various practical steps imperative for economic revival of the country.

The approval was given as he chaired the 5th Apex Committee Meeting of Special Investment Facilitation Council.

The SIFC meeting was held today with a singular focus to improve the overall business and investment environment in the Country being imperative for ‘Economic Revival,’ said a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office.

Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir, federal cabinet members, provincial chief ministers and high-level government officials attended the meeting.

The concerned ministries presented their plans/ roadmaps to overcome the macroeconomic challenges, governance related impediments and voids in regulatory mechanisms in a bid to attract both foreign and domestic investment, and stimulate economic growth,” read the statement.

The committee deliberated upon various measures to be taken in short, medium and long term to reap the envisaged dividends. The practical steps approved by the premier will be operationalized as soon as possible, it said.

PM Kakar asked the ministries to deliver optimal results irrespective of the time that is available with the interim government and emphasised to lay a strong foundation for the future government.