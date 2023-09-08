Friday, September 08, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

PM Kakar approves 'practical steps' for economic revival

PM Kakar approves 'practical steps' for economic revival
8:06 PM | September 08, 2023
National

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq on Friday approved various practical steps imperative for economic revival of the country.

The approval was given as he chaired the 5th Apex Committee Meeting of Special Investment Facilitation Council.

The SIFC meeting was held today with a singular focus to improve the overall business and investment environment in the Country being imperative for ‘Economic Revival,’ said a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office.

Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir, federal cabinet members, provincial chief ministers and high-level government officials attended the meeting.

The concerned ministries presented their plans/ roadmaps to overcome the macroeconomic challenges, governance related impediments and voids in regulatory mechanisms in a bid to attract both foreign and domestic investment, and stimulate economic growth,” read the statement.

The committee deliberated upon various measures to be taken in short, medium and long term to reap the envisaged dividends. The practical steps approved by the premier will be operationalized as soon as possible, it said.

Australia backs Philippines over claims in South China Sea

PM Kakar asked the ministries to deliver optimal results irrespective of the time that is available with the interim government and emphasised to lay a strong foundation for the future government.

Tags:

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-09-08/Lahore/epaper_img_1694138792.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023