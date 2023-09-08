PM says nationwide crackdown against smuggling yielding positive results

Anwaarul Haq Kakar tells businessmen govt will bring in economic stability by winning confidence of investors n Foreign Minister Jilani, a delegation of Bohra community call on PM Kakar.

ISLAMABAD - Caretaker Prime Minister An­waarul Haq Kakar on Thurs­day said that the crackdown by the government on smuggling during the last 48 hours brought positive outcomes and was also welcomed by the authorities of neighbouring countries.

The prime minister in a meeting with a delegation of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and In­dustry also said that an operation against the smuggling had been launched across the country, par­ticularly in the border areas.

He said the consultation was underway to promote trade with neighbouring coun­tries which had also welcomed the gov­ernment’s crackdown against smuggling. He said the resolution of business com­munity’s problems was among the gov­ernment’s priorities. The prime minister welcomed the proposals by the delegation and assured implementation of the practi­cable ones. He told the delegation that af­ter assuming the office, he interacted with the business community and listened to their issues. He appreciated the business community’s role for economic develop­ment and provision of job opportunities.

Prime Minister Kakar said the govern­ment was reforming the taxation system through digitalisation. He said the eco­nomic development was not possible unless the tax collection was increased. He said the government would bring in the economic stability by winning con­fidence of traders, industrialists and in­vestors. The reformation process in the power sector was also going on and ac­tion was being taken against those in­volved in the power theft. The prime minister said that consultation with all the stakeholders was essential for is­sues resolution and the Commerce Min­istry would regularly seek suggestions from the chambers. He directed the au­thorities concerned to submit a report on expansion of FBR’s Point of Sales system besides improving the performance of commercial attaches in Pakistan’s diplo­matic missions. The prime minister also instructed the Capital Development Au­thority to improve its working and in­clude the business community in the consultation process. Besides, the CDA should also digitize the provision of fa­cilities to the citizens as well as the land record. Federal Secretaries of commerce and industries, chairmen of FBR and CDA attended the meeting.

Headed by the ICCI President Ahsan Za­far Bakhtawari, the delegation congratu­lated the prime minister on assuming the office. They apprised the prime minister of the issues faced by the traders com­munity and put forward their sugges­tions. The prime minister welcomed the suggestions and assured the resolution of their issues.

‘OVERSEAS PAKISTANIS’

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar on Thursday directed the authorities concerned to take all-out measures to re­solve the problems being faced by the over­seas Pakistanis. The prime minister, talking to his Special Assistant for Overseas Paki­stanis Jawad Sohrab Malik who called on him, said the expatriates were a precious asset for Pakistan. In the meeting, they dis­cussed the matters pertaining to the Min­istry for Overseas Pakistanis. The prime minister said the welfare of the overseas Pakistanis was among the government’s priorities. He said the expatriates had been making a positive contribution to the na­tional economy through their remittances.

‘JOINT EFFORTS TO PROMOTE BROTHERHOOD’

PM Anwaarul Haq Kakar on Thursday emphasized the need to make joint ef­forts to purge the society of intolerance and promote brotherhood. The prime minister, in a meeting with a delegation of Bohra Community headed by Shahza­da Hussain Burhanuddin, said interfaith harmony was part of Quaid-e-Azam Mu­hammad Ali Jinnah’s golden principles which was also the foundation of Paki­stan as well as guiding light for the peo­ple. Hussain Burhanuddin conveyed the good wishes of his father and spiritual leader of Bohra Community Dr Mufaz­zal Saiduddin for the prime minister. The prime minister appreciated the Bohra Community’s role in social welfare, ed­ucation and economic sectors. The del­egation apprised the prime minister of Bohra Community’s welfare projects particularly an under-construction car­diac hospital in Karachi. The prime min­ister directed the authorities concerned to extend cooperation and all-out facili­ties to the Bohra Community.

FOREIGN MINISTER JILANI CALLS ON PM KAKAR

Interim Minister for Foreign Affairs Jalil Abbas Jilani on Thursday called on Caretak­er Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar here. In the meeting, they discussed the matter pertaining to the Ministry for Foreign Affairs, according to a PM Office statement.