PM talent hunt badminton trials take place

LAHORE - Prime Minister’s Talent Hunt Youth badminton Sports League trials for men and women concluded on Thursday successfully in Rawalpindi, showcasing an impressive array players, who displayed their remarkable skills.
Ammara Rubab, the organizer of the trials, said the trials attracted a substantial number of participants. “The event was graced with the presence of esteemed selectors who diligently assessed the participants’ abilities. Notably, high-ranking officials from the HEC attended the trials and engaged in conversations with the aspiring athletes, further uplifting the significance of this initiative,” said Ammara.
“The journey of discovering exceptional talent continues as the next leg of trials is set to take place in Sialkot on the Sep 12 and 13 at the Sports Gymnasium,” said Ammara.
“This event promises to bring forth more outstanding athletes who aspire to make their mark in the world of Badminton,” she added.