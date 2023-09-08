PM talent hunt badminton trials take place

LAHORE - Prime Minister’s Talent Hunt Youth badminton Sports League trials for men and women concluded on Thurs­day successfully in Rawalpin­di, showcasing an impressive array players, who displayed their remarkable skills.

Ammara Rubab, the orga­nizer of the trials, said the trials attracted a substantial number of participants. “The event was graced with the presence of esteemed selec­tors who diligently assessed the participants’ abilities. Notably, high-ranking offi­cials from the HEC attended the trials and engaged in con­versations with the aspiring athletes, further uplifting the significance of this initiative,” said Ammara.

“The journey of discov­ering exceptional talent continues as the next leg of trials is set to take place in Sialkot on the Sep 12 and 13 at the Sports Gymnasium,” said Ammara.

“This event promises to bring forth more outstanding athletes who aspire to make their mark in the world of Badminton,” she added.