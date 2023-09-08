Friday, September 08, 2023
PML-N banking on 'old political faces' in upcoming polls

8:30 PM | September 08, 2023
National

A parliamentary board of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) will make an announcement about the distribution of party tickets for elections to the national and provincial assemblies next month.

According to sources, this parliamentary board being constituted in October will be led by former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif, while Nawaz Sharif, being the party’s supreme leader, will approve the awarding of party tickets to candidates.

Reportedly, the parliamentary board will comprise Maryam Nawaz, Hamza Shehbaz, Pervaiz Rasheed, Ishaq Dar, Ameer Muqam, Rana Sanaullah, Khawaja Asif, Khawaja Saad Rafique and Sardar Ayaz Sadiq.

Sources said the PML-N chose to rely on same old political faces and would field a new strong candidate only in constituencies where a tough competition was anticipated.

An announcement regarding the constitution of the parliamentary board is likely in few coming days.  

National

