Crumbling under the pressure of a debt-ridden economy, the caretaker government has pushed for expediting the privatisation process of loss-making State Owned Enterprises (SOEs). PM Kakar might find that his options are limited considering the caretaker set up cannot undertake such tasks. The previous government reiterated that the caretaker government will be responsible for the day-to-day governance, and established the Special Investment Facilitation Council to keep the process on-going meanwhile. Considering that this council is also functioning under the same set up, it is bound when it comes to taking action as well.

As per PM Kakar, a national industrial policy is the need of the hour for the Pakistani economy so that losses are mitigated, and economic growth and production is spurred. The primary target of such a policy would be the SOEs which have an accumulated loss of 3.1% of the national GDP. Beyond this, they consume more than Rs.458 from public funds and all of their loans combined amount to Rs.6 trillion. This is a huge price to be paying to sustain SOEs that are not expected to generate any revenue in the near future but instead, only add to the woes of the masses by crippling them with additional financial burdens.

Amongst the many SOEs that the government wanted to privatise, Pakistan Steel Mills, Sindh Engineering, PIA, textiles, railways and even the Jamshoro Power Company stand to be the biggest organisations driving costs. Our hesitance to privatise them has not resulted in a situation where the trick-down effect is proving to be extremely detrimental for the masses, as well as the economy. Now while the intentions of the caretaker set up may be pure in this instance, there is little they can do to actually expedite the process no matter how much it needs to be.

The outgoing government, despite having these ongoing privatization schemes, left office ensuring that the caretaker government will not have the power to embark upon such monumental projects, despite being best equipped to do so. The privatization of SOEs would be carried out more efficiently if done through an objective and neutral power, which the caretaker set up is expected to be. But the outgoing government, despite having the opportunity to enact laws that gave the set up privileges to pursue such projects, made such that this was a future that could only be made possible through an elected government. In the meanwhile, we remain in a limbo that is as directionless as it seems to be hopeless while such enterprises will continue to accumulate losses.