Punjab Council of Arts BoG unveils ambitious agenda for art, culture revival

LAHORE, - In a significant development, the Board of Gover­nors of the Punjab Council of Arts convened after an 8-year hiatus, with Information and Culture Minister Punjab, Amir Mir, at the helm. Chairing the meeting, Amir Mir emphasized its purpose—to craft a robust blueprint for advancing art and culture in Punjab. He underscored the prepared­ness to invigorate all 12 arts councils across the province. Notably, the Board unanimously re­solved to reopen the dormant Arts Council cinema in Murree starting September 8. During the delib­erations, the Board resoundingly advocated for a monthly honorarium for retired artists, a proposal now awaiting the final nod of Punjab Chief Min­ister, Mohsin Naqvi. The meeting also saw unani­mous approval to amend the age-old Dramatic Performance Act of 1876. Amir Mir emphatically stressed that art and culture cannot be synony­mous with promiscuity and obscenity on stage. He highlighted the initiation of a comprehensive strategy for the restoration of arts. Further, the meeting endorsed the formation of District Man­agement Boards for the Arts Councils, as well as the reconstitution of the Board of Governors for Art and Craft Museums. It was agreed that a dedicated fund would be established for the up­keep of all Arts Council buildings. In an endeavor to bolster artistic endeavors, Arts Council offices will be established in 24 districts of Punjab, ini­tially utilizing DGPR offices.