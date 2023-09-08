Friday, September 08, 2023
SEPCO conducts raids against ‘Kunda’ mafia in Shikarpur, Jaccobabad

SUKKUR-The task forces of Sukkur Electric Supply Company (SEPCO) on Thursday conducted raids against ‘Kunda’ mafia in the different areas of the Shikarpur and Jaccobabad districts, removed direct hooks, issued warnings, and registered cases against those involved in power pilferage.
According to the details, the concerned SDOs along with other officials of the SEPCO conducted an operation in different areas. On the instructions of Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Muhammad Saeed Dawach under the supervision of SDOs , the SEPCO team carried out a grand operation in Shikarpur and Jaccobabad for removing of direct hooks and recovery of arrears.

