Shalimar Express again gets stop at Multan

MULTAN - Shalimar Express, one of the legend­ary trains of Pakistan Railways, once again got a technical stop of twenty minutes at Cantt Railway Station from Sept 8. Lahore-Karachi- La­hore bound train will reach Multan at 11 am from Lahore and from Ka­rachi at 8pm daily.

The PR has reduced the fares of the train to facilitate the passen­gers.It runs from Lahore to Karachi via Faisalabad and newly deputed DS, Mahmood Rehman managed to get its Multan stop, said a news re­lease issued here on Thursday.

CHEHLUM SECURITY REVIEWED

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Capt (R) Muhammad Sohail Chaudhary and Commissioner Multan Division Engineer Aamir Khattak reviewed the security arrangements of the main procession regarding Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) at Hussain Agahi Chowk. He said cops have been deployed en route to the procession to ensure the safety of the mourners. Com­missioner Multan Division Engineer Amir Khattak said that the police and administration have jointly ensured se­curity arrangements. He directed offi­cials not to allow anyone to join the pro­cession without checking and searching through metal detectors.