Shalimar Express again gets stop at Multan

MULTAN - Shalimar Express, one of the legendary trains of Pakistan Railways, once again got a technical stop of twenty minutes at Cantt Railway Station from Sept 8. Lahore-Karachi- Lahore bound train will reach Multan at 11 am from Lahore and from Karachi at 8pm daily.
The PR has reduced the fares of the train to facilitate the passengers.It runs from Lahore to Karachi via Faisalabad and newly deputed DS, Mahmood Rehman managed to get its Multan stop, said a news release issued here on Thursday.
CHEHLUM SECURITY REVIEWED
Regional Police Officer (RPO) Capt (R) Muhammad Sohail Chaudhary and Commissioner Multan Division Engineer Aamir Khattak reviewed the security arrangements of the main procession regarding Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) at Hussain Agahi Chowk. He said cops have been deployed en route to the procession to ensure the safety of the mourners. Commissioner Multan Division Engineer Amir Khattak said that the police and administration have jointly ensured security arrangements. He directed officials not to allow anyone to join the procession without checking and searching through metal detectors.