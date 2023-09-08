Friday, September 08, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Shaukat Khanum Hospital becomes certified for high quality cancer care

Shaukat Khanum Hospital becomes certified for high quality cancer care
Our Staff Reporter
September 08, 2023
National, Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE   -  On September 1, the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centre received certification by the Quality Oncology Practice Initiative (QOPI) Certification Program, which is associated with the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO). This recognition by ASCO makes Pakistan the first country in South Asia and the sixth coun­try in the world to have obtained this certification, outside of the USA. The QOPI Certification Program provides a three-year certification for outpatient haematology-oncology practices that meet internationally recognised standards for quality cancer care. The certification for SKMCH&RC demonstrates the hospital’s commitment to providing high-quality care for all patients, irrespective of their ability to pay. SKMCH&RC voluntarily participated in a comprehen­sive site assessment and successfully met standards and ob­jectives of the QOPI® Certification Program. This is a proud moment not only for the hospital but also for the country

Past in Perspective

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-09-07/Lahore/epaper_img_1694059164.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023