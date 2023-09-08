Friday, September 08, 2023
Signal-free corridor from Centre Point to Defence Mor soon

Agencies
September 08, 2023
LAHORE   -   A signal-free two-lane un­derpass will be constructed at Khalid Butt Chowk, whereas the three-lane flyover will be construct­ed at Ghora Chowk, Defence Morr, within 90 days, Lahore Development Authority (LDA) sources told APP on Thursday. According to the sources, the Punjab government had approved changes to Gulberg signal-free corridor, i.e. construction of underpass at Khalid Butt Chowk will be car­ried out by the LDA while construction of Ghora Chowk flyover would be done by Central Business District (CBD) Punjab. The construction of the two mega projects has been inaugurated, which will help improve traffic flow in the provincial capital and provide facilities to citizens. Meanwhile, the caretaker Punjab chief minister directed the au­thorities concerned to complete the projects in three months at any cost. With the completion of the projects, the traffic troubles would be fixed as 180,000 vehicles would get immense ease in daily movement, he added.

