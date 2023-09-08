Sindh govt all set to launch crackdown against street criminals

The Caretaker Home Minister Sindh announced to initiate a crackdown against criminals and drug peddlers from Monday [Sep 11].

The caretaker home minister Sindh – Haris Nawaz – stated that a crackdown against the street criminals and drug peddlers will be started from next week, adding that the Police and Rangers will be deployed on the streets to protect the citizens of Karachi.

“Wherever extortionists and drug dealers are found in these areas, we will take decisive action against them,” Nawaz maintained, following the announcement of the crackdown, signaling a strict enforcement of the law.

While addressing concerns about his statements, Nawaz clarified that his remarks were taken out of context, he said that, “My statements were misrepresented in the media. I am deeply committed to improving the security and safety of our citizens.”

Nawaz also emphasized the need for citizens to cooperate with law enforcement agencies and avoid resisting when faced with armed criminals. He stated that “When faced with armed criminals, citizens should avoid to resist and instead report the incidents to the police.”

In a bid to further address these issues at a systemic level, Haris Nawaz announced his intention to meet with the Chief Justice of the Sindh High Court.

He expressed his commitment to working closely with the judiciary to ensure that the legal system supports efforts to combat street crime and drug trafficking effectively.