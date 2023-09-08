Friday, September 08, 2023
Special teams formed to nab gas pilferers

Agencies
September 08, 2023
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

SARGODHA  -   On the special directions of Man­aging Director Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited (SNGPL) Aamir Tufail, the Regional Manager Umar Hayat formed special raid­ing teams to nab gas thieves. Ac­cording to a press release, the Re­gional Manager ordered the teams to act indiscriminately against gas thieves as gas thieves do not de­serve any concession. 

He ordered the teams that legal action should be taken against all gas pilferers. In the three dis­tricts of Sargodha region (Sar­godha, Khushab, Mianwali), gas theft could be reported on the con­trol room numbers 0483221248, mobile numbers 03347802017, 03331185011, he added.

SDA BOG APPROVES ALLOTMENT OF PLOTS TO UOS EMPLOYEES

The Board of Governors of the Sar­godha Development Authority (SDA) has approved the allotment of resi­dential plots to the employees of the University of Sargodha (UoS) in Mod­el Town Housing Society. The meeting of the Board of Governors was chaired by Commissioner SDA, Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti here on Thursday. Dep­uty Commissioner Capt (retd) Shoaib Ali, DG SDA Iftikhar Ali, SE PHE Anwa­rul Haq, and COMC Tariq Proya and others were also present. The approv­al has also been granted by the Board of Governors for the establishment of a golf course in Model Town Housing Society, and for the establishment of a committee for the auction of vacant shops in Trust Plaza. The Board of Governors also approved the change of FESCO consultant.

Agencies

