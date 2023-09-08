Special teams formed to nab gas pilferers

SARGODHA - On the special directions of Managing Director Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited (SNGPL) Aamir Tufail, the Regional Manager Umar Hayat formed special raiding teams to nab gas thieves. According to a press release, the Regional Manager ordered the teams to act indiscriminately against gas thieves as gas thieves do not deserve any concession.
He ordered the teams that legal action should be taken against all gas pilferers. In the three districts of Sargodha region (Sargodha, Khushab, Mianwali), gas theft could be reported on the control room numbers 0483221248, mobile numbers 03347802017, 03331185011, he added.
SDA BOG APPROVES ALLOTMENT OF PLOTS TO UOS EMPLOYEES
The Board of Governors of the Sargodha Development Authority (SDA) has approved the allotment of residential plots to the employees of the University of Sargodha (UoS) in Model Town Housing Society. The meeting of the Board of Governors was chaired by Commissioner SDA, Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti here on Thursday. Deputy Commissioner Capt (retd) Shoaib Ali, DG SDA Iftikhar Ali, SE PHE Anwarul Haq, and COMC Tariq Proya and others were also present. The approval has also been granted by the Board of Governors for the establishment of a golf course in Model Town Housing Society, and for the establishment of a committee for the auction of vacant shops in Trust Plaza. The Board of Governors also approved the change of FESCO consultant.