SSUET, PBGO sign MoU to support academic activities

KARACHI - Sir Syed University of Engineering & Technology (SSUET) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Pakistan Business Group Organization to promote mutual understanding and scholarly collaboration by supporting academic activities among faculty and students of Sir Syed University. Areas of cooperation include joint research, Final Year Projects, seminars/workshops, an annual job fair participation, orientation/awareness sessions, job placement of young graduates, internship programs, industrial visits, etc, said a statement on Thursday. Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr Vali Uddin said that the universities play an important role in teaching and learning, research and technology, providing professional training for high-level jobs, as well as the education necessary for the development of the personality.