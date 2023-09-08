To connect is to conquer

The first major push to regional connectivity came up with European integration, and analysts had something substantial to quote as an example when they spoke of the era of regional connectivity. But the European model was unique to itself. What has transpired after China’s BRI is a cross and trans-regional phenomenon. The European countries were all geographically situated, sharing borders. But China’s connectivity ambitions trespass the confines of geography. A sense has started to prevail in countries like Pakistan, Iran, Afghanistan, and Central Asia that they cannot only draw benefit from but can also be the drivers and initiators of the connectivity that China is seeking with all its might.

These countries now want to turn their natural assets into strategic assets, such as the coast lines and sea proximity. But the sea benefit is only available to Pakistan and Iran, wherein Afghanistan and Central Asia remain landlocked. As the pact of history has it, Pakistan and Iran allow Afghanistan and Central Asian countries to use their shipping routes and sea transit. In control of essential waters, Pakistan and Iran have not been able to fully utilise the potential as yet, because prioritising maritime affairs requires both expertise and huge infrastructural expenditures.

Just like Pakistan, Iran is also self-aware as far as its maritime potential is concerned. Fereydon Pirloren, Iran’s Deputy Consul General in Quetta, expressed this self-awareness speaking in a webinar hosted by South Asia Times on Regional Connectivity and Maritime Security. He was also of the view that reliance on a single sea transit route can be risky and if any misfortune happens, it can disrupt the whole supply chain.

It is interesting that both the ports have been built simultaneously. While Chabahar is fully functional, Pakistan’s Gwadar is taking some time to begin its routine operation. The complementary nature of these ports is rooted in the fact that when they will operate in unison, Europe and Asia will be connected through the shortest, most convenient sea-based transit lane. As revolutionary as it sounds, it will have a marvelous impact on the “pivot” that lies dormant for now. For the pivot to make the world revolve around it, internal connectivity is key. This is to say that Iran, Pakistan, Afghanistan, and the Central Asian countries have to be connected with each other.

But the catch for these countries is to work on robust connectivity projects on a priority basis. Once this is done, once there is an internal network of ports, roads, security, and safe communication, the fold of the trade will expand to include many other countries; both from Asia and Europe. However, for this to happen, this set of countries also needs to be cognizant of the challenges in the grand scheme of maritime world. As noted by Vice Admiral (retd) Ahmed Saeed, Director General Pakistan’s National Institute of Maritime Affairs (NIMA), in the webinar quoted above, that this region has become a “Super Maritime Region.” But to gain maximum benefit out of the “geo-oceanic” bounties, integrating coastal communities is also imperative, he further pointed out.

From an economic standpoint, Iran and Pakistan would want their maritime centrality to bring revenue. From a strategic point of view, however, they would also need to establish the security of routes that can bring them this revenue. For this, Pakistan must come up with a centralised Maritime Security Policy, which remains missing from its official state-led discourse. Now returning back to internal connectivity, some grand projects are already underway. Remarkable among them is the Trans-Afghan Railway Project. It initially includes Pakistan, Uzbekistan, and Afghanistan as the three partner countries but it is just very recently that Afghanistan has expressed a desire to extend it further to Kazakhstan and Russia. Add to that, the pre-condition of security and stability in Afghanistan as well as the other countries involved as rightly pointed out by Afghanistan’s Deputy Minister of Economy, Dr. Latif Nazari, is of paramount importance.

What promise do such projects hold? They are a pre-requisite for a Europe to Asia and backwards sea transit lane. Trade commodities will require most convenient land passages to and from the sea ports. Such projects will facilitate that delivery. The idea of becoming a pivot comprising Iran, Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Central Asia might be as ambitious as China’s BRI but bit by bit, it has all the promise to turn into reality.