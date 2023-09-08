US envoy, minister discuss trade ties

ISLAMABAD - American Ambassador Donald Blome called on the Caretaker Federal Minister for Commerce, Industries and Production, Dr. Gohar Ejaz in Ministry of Commerce.
Booth discussed to strengthen bilateral trade relations, fostering mutual cooperation between the United States and Pakistan. Minister Dr Gohar Ejaz informed that the Government of Pakistan has formed a Special Investment Facilitation Council aimed at attracting investments in various sectors such as Mines and Minerals, Agriculture, Information Technology, and Energy and he invited that more US companies could explore the options to invest in these sectors
The Minister elaborated on the government’s efforts for economic revival plan with the Ambassador underscoring the importance of economic growth of Pakistan’s future and appreciated the US government for their continued support. One of the key highlights of the meeting was the exploration of potential opportunities for boosting trade in various sectors, including Textile, Vale added Food products, Fresh Mangoes and Dates, Soybean and Beef.