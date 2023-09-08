US envoy, minister discuss trade ties

ISLAMABAD - American Ambassador Donald Blome called on the Caretaker Federal Minister for Commerce, In­dustries and Production, Dr. Gohar Ejaz in Minis­try of Commerce.

Booth discussed to strengthen bilateral trade relations, fostering mutual cooperation between the United States and Pakistan. Minister Dr Go­har Ejaz informed that the Government of Paki­stan has formed a Special Investment Facilitation Council aimed at attracting investments in various sectors such as Mines and Minerals, Agriculture, Information Technology, and Energy and he invit­ed that more US companies could explore the op­tions to invest in these sectors

The Minister elaborated on the government’s ef­forts for economic revival plan with the Ambas­sador underscoring the importance of economic growth of Pakistan’s future and appreciated the US government for their continued support. One of the key highlights of the meeting was the exploration of potential opportunities for boosting trade in various sectors, including Textile, Vale added Food products, Fresh Mangoes and Dates, Soybean and Beef.