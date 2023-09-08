Vaccination of new born babies to be done free of cost in govt hospitals: Minister

LAHORE - Punjab Minister for Primary and Sec­ondary Healthcare Dr. Jamal Nasir has told that normal delivery cases and C-sections were being carried out free of cost in all the government hospitals across Punjab, besides vaccination and immunization of new born babies on the directions by Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi. The minister undertook a suprise visit of three THQ level hos­pitals in Lahore, situated at New Karol, Swaminagar and Pathi Ground areas, on Thursday and reviewed state of affairs at these places. The minister directed for ensuring attendance as well as physical presence of all doctors as per duty roster in all the hospitals under the administra­tive control of the Primary and Second­ary Healthcare department. He further asked for keeping the diagnostic labo­ratories open round the clock in THQ Hospitals for conducting necessary tests of patients. The minister directed for posting more medical officers in Gov­ernment Hospital at New Karol in view of the large number of patients visit­ing this health facility every month. He also directed for posting additional laboratory technicians at Swaminagar Eye and General Hospital to conduct necessary tests of the patients. The provincial minister expressed his dis­pleasure over the bad condition of Pathi Ground Gynecology Hospital and directed that the equipment in the nursery for newborn babies should immediately be replaced. He asked for cleaning the premises and necessary maintenance and repair of the build­ing besides painting of the hospital building for improvement of general environment. Dr. Jamal Nasir visited the patients under treatment in these hospitals, inquired after their health and asked for their problems. He also inspected the laboratories, outdoor and different other areas as well as den­gue counters of the hospitals.