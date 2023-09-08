Friday, September 08, 2023
WAPDA chief reviews progress on Mohmand Dam Project

Our Staff Reporter
September 08, 2023
MOHMAND  -  During his visit to the under-con­struction Mohmand Dam Proj­ect on Thursday, Chairman of the Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA), Lt. Gen (R) Sajjad Ghani, directed the contrac­tor to ensure the completion of the diversion system during the up­coming low-flow season for the di­version of the Swat River.

The Chairman visited various construction sites of the project to review the progress achieved so far. He witnessed concrete work on the upper stilling basin of the spillway and also observed con­struction activities at the left and right abutments of the dam, along with various components of the diversion system, including the di­version tunnels.

The General Manager (GM) and Project Director of the Mohmand Dam Project, as well as the con­sultants and contractors, were also present during the visit.

Later, in a briefing, the sched­ule for the diversion scheme, a resource-loaded program for quarry development, stockpiling, and dam filling, as well as an ac­tivity-wise resource-loaded pro­gram for the whole project, were discussed.

Chairman WAPDA emphasized that achieving key milestones on time is crucial for the completion of the Mohmand Dam Project in accordance with the schedule. He urged the project team, especially the contractors, to make concert­ed efforts in this regard.

