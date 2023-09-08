WAPDA chief reviews progress on Mohmand Dam Project

MOHMAND - During his visit to the under-construction Mohmand Dam Project on Thursday, Chairman of the Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA), Lt. Gen (R) Sajjad Ghani, directed the contractor to ensure the completion of the diversion system during the upcoming low-flow season for the diversion of the Swat River.
The Chairman visited various construction sites of the project to review the progress achieved so far. He witnessed concrete work on the upper stilling basin of the spillway and also observed construction activities at the left and right abutments of the dam, along with various components of the diversion system, including the diversion tunnels.
The General Manager (GM) and Project Director of the Mohmand Dam Project, as well as the consultants and contractors, were also present during the visit.
Later, in a briefing, the schedule for the diversion scheme, a resource-loaded program for quarry development, stockpiling, and dam filling, as well as an activity-wise resource-loaded program for the whole project, were discussed.
Chairman WAPDA emphasized that achieving key milestones on time is crucial for the completion of the Mohmand Dam Project in accordance with the schedule. He urged the project team, especially the contractors, to make concerted efforts in this regard.